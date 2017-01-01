Martin Wong
Director of Marketing, Examine
ConvertFlow is a personalized way to guide people on your website to become leads, customers and repeat buyers, with targeted calls-to-action and on-site messages
Right now, potential customers are visiting your website, reading your content and considering purchasing. What if you and your team could personally guide each visitor to take action, based on who they are and what they’re interested in, automatically?
With ConvertFlow's personalized calls-to-action, now you can.
It's the fastest way to start converting people on your website, and the most effective way to start using personalization to drive more conversions. In just minutes, you can launch, A/B test and personalize calls-to-action, create on-site retargeting funnels, and start seeing more sales. No coding required!
ConvertFlow For Lead Generation
Capture, qualify and segment leads on your website automatically with dynamic lead flows and targeted calls-to-action
“We’re converting over 50% of our homepage visitors into leads with our call-to-action”
Bryce Christiansen, PlusThis
ConvertFlow For On-Site Retargeting
Engage, guide and convert your email subscribers into paying customers with on-site retargeting funnels, timed offers and website personalization
“ConvertFlow is a great tool for marketers looking to advance their craft through behavioural & lifecycle targeting.”
Andrew Mattock, InVision
ConvertFlow For Agencies
Create, launch and manage lead generation campaigns for all your clients from one dashboard, without writing code
"ConvertFlow is the future of marketing automation and is the missing tool in creating an effective demand generation platform for any organization."
Luis Trevino, Create The Bridge
INTEGRATIONS
Click on an integration below to see how ConvertFlow brings the power of marketing automation to your website
Imagine being able to customize the way your site behaves depending on who's viewing it. When you go to your local coffee shop, the barista knows your name and favorite drink. Why shouldn't your website be the same?
Sean McCabe, SeanWes
ConvertFlow is the future of marketing automation and is the missing tool in creating an effective demand generation platform for any organization.
Luis Trevino, Create The Bridge
ConvertFlow is such an awesome app and is solely responsible for adding 550 extra leads to my funnel per month
Christo Fourie, ValueHearing
Woke up to alerts showing ConvertFlow working PERFECTLY on my website. From new visitor to paying customer in minutes!
Ross Grant, ActOnThis.tv
How Examine.com captured 29,934 new leads in less than 3 months using ConvertFlow
How FEE.org’s conversion rate grew from 0.7% to over 4% with a million monthly visitors
Leisa Miller
Marketing Associate, Fee
How Repsly doubled lead capture using embedded CTAs, instead of landing pages
Frank Brogie
Content Marketing Manager, Repsly